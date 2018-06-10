Palestinian teen pulls knife on cops in West Bank, is arrested unharmed

A Palestinian teen was arrested in the southern West Bank city of Hebron Sunday after threatening Border Police officers with a knife and a screwdriver.

The 17-year-old girl approached a police checkpoint at the city’s Tomb of the Patriarchs holy site carrying a backpack.

According to police, as she was undergoing a routine security check, she pulled out a knife and cried out, “You deserve to die, I came here to become a martyr.”

Officers drew back and pointed their firearms at her, at which point she dropped the knife, a police statement said.

When additional officers arrived to arrest the teen, she pulled out a screwdriver and again threatened to stab them.

The officers were able to subdue the would-be assailant without injury and without opening fire, police said.

She was taken for questioning by the security forces.