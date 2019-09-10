Pandering to the right and enraging the left, Netanyahu takes aim at the center

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “dramatic announcement” that he plans to annex the Jordan Valley and then other parts of the West Bank immediately after next week’s election appears to be, at least in the premier’s telling, a shot in the direction of his Blue and White rivals.

“Who do you want to negotiate with President Trump? Me or [Benny] Gantz and [Yair] Lapid, who have said they want ‘to implement the Disengagement elsewhere’?” he said of the 2005 Israeli pullout from the Gaza Strip (misquoting — likely deliberately — Blue and White leader Gantz’s first ever political interview where he actually said that “the lessons of the Disengagement should be implemented elsewhere”).

But the declaration is hardly likely to sway Blue and White voters away from the centrist, anti-Netanyahu faction. Instead, the prime minister’s message is more likely directed not at the center of the political spectrum but at its extremities, right and left, and aims not to take voters from one bloc to another but to ignite internal battles within them that will give his Likud more seats, and Blue and White less.

On the right, Netanyahu is being challenged by both the newly formed Yamina alliance of right-wing parties and the extremist Otzma Yehudit party which he has warned could lose right-wing votes by failing to pass the electoral threshold. Announcing that he plans to adopt at least part of their own proposals for annexation, and sowing fear that if he doesn’t, Gantz will give up swathes of Greater Israel, the prime minister is making a bid to “steal” Yamina and Otzma voters and turn them into his own. At the same time, he hopes to neutralize criticism of his right-wing credentials being leveled at him from those right-wing satellites.

“When Netanyahu established coalitions with left-wing parties, like in 2009 when he sat with Ehud Barak, he released a thousand terrorists, froze building in the West Bank, and gave the Bar Ilan Speech [accepting the principle of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict],“ Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked told The Times of Israel in an interview last week. “We then entered politics and changed the reality. We began to move to a discussion of applying [Israeli] sovereignty [over the West Bank] — away from a discussion of a Palestinian state.”

Now, by saying that he will implement that same promise of sovereignty, Netanyahu is trying to claim the mantle of the true leader of the settlements, cut his right-wing rivals down to size, and reap the rewards in their supporters.

As for his rivals on the other side of the political spectrum, by stirring up leftist anger at the idea of West Bank annexation, Netanyahu may be trying to siphon votes away from Blue and White and toward its own challengers from the left, the Democratic Camp.

Indeed, the prime minister’s announcement put Blue and White in somewhat of a pickle. The party has vowed to oppose unilateral moves toward either settlement evacuation or annexation. But it has also vowed to retain Israeli control specifically over the Jordan valley.

Blue and White therefore responded to the promise to annex the Jordan Valley with derision, saying it was an election ploy that copied the party’s own vow to ensure the area remained Israeli “forever.”

“The residents of the Jordan Valley are not Netanyahu’s propaganda props. Blue and White has declared that the Jordan Valley will be part of Israel forever. It was Netanyahu who concocted a plan to surrender the Jordan Valley in [peace talks in] 2014. We’re glad Netanyahu came to his senses and adopted Blue and White’s plan for recognition of the Jordan Valley,” the party said in a somewhat confused statement.

The Democratic Camp, on the other hand, was unequivocal.

“Netanyahu’s declaration of annexation of territories is a lawless and dangerous move… by a person who will do anything to hold on to power without any boundaries. It is a wrong move in every sense. Its whole purpose is to thwart negotiations, prevent settlement evacuations, and plunge Israel — politically and defensively — deep into the mud. The only solution for peace with the Palestinians is the two-state solution. This is the only way to secure a sane future for Israel,” Democratic Camp leader Nitzan Horowitz said in a statement.

And perhaps just as Netanyahu may have intended, the statement added that, “Blue and White are afraid to say this because they plan to sit with the Likud in the annexation government. Netanyahu’s extreme and disruptive government must be replaced. This is our duty. Only a vote for the Democratic Camp is a safe vote for the replacement of Likud. ”

For Netanyahu, however, it may be preferred to a vote for Blue and White.