Panel: Judge who shared ‘get the f**k over the Holocaust’ link not anti-Semitic
Judicial board in Tennessee reprimands Jim Lammey for ‘partisan’ Facebook posts, but says ‘no proof’ his statements were bigoted
JTA — A judicial board in Tennessee cleared a judge who linked on social media to articles saying the Jews should “get the f*** over the Holocaust” of being anti-Semitic, racist and anti-immigrant.
Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Jim Lammey, who had also called Muslim immigrants “foreign mud,” was reprimanded by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct for violating judicial codes by making partisan statements.
“After a complete and thorough investigation and under the limited and specific facts of this case, the Board acknowledges that there is no proof that you made any statements that were anti-Semitic, racist, or anti-immigration,” the board said in a letter dated November 15, the news website Commercial Appeal reported. “However, during the investigation it appears that some of your Facebook posts were partisan in nature, which is a clear violation of the Code of Judicial Conduct.”
Lammey is required to complete an educational program addressing ethical issues and use of social media.
The judge has agreed not to make any future comments or social media posts that could be perceived as prejudiced or biased, the board said.
The article about the Holocaust was written by David Cole, who is considered by historians to be a Holocaust denier. He has claimed that Auschwitz was not an extermination camp and has disputed the 6 million Jews killed figure as too high. He says he prefers to be called a Holocaust revisionist.
According to the judicial board letter, “The investigation revealed that the author is not a Holocaust denier.”
The Shelby County Commission had voted in May to censure Lammey before passing the case to the judicial board.
