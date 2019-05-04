PM mulling law to allow more than one minister per ministry, report says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, working to satisfy all the demands of the six parties that are set to form his coalition, may ask MKs to approve legislation allowing more than one minister per government ministry, a TV report said Friday.

Netanyahu is negotiating terms for five smaller parties to partner with his Likud for a 65-strong coalition in the 120-member Knesset, having been charged with forming a government after the April 9 elections.

But with more partners clamoring for ministerial positions than there are ministries to accommodate them, his negotiating team is weighing the idea of allocating more than one minister to a ministry, the Channel 13 report said.

“A law to allow more than on minister per ministry” is among legislation being considered before the coalition takes office, the unsourced report said. For example, “you could have two ministers at the Finance Ministry.”

Other legislation reportedly being considered to ease Netanyahu’s coalition-building effort is the so-called “Norwegian law” that would allow any MK who is appointed to a cabinet post to resign temporarily from the Knesset, thereby permitting the next in line on their party’s slate to enter parliament.

The Norwegian Law has been put forward by the Union of Right-Wing Parties, an amalgam of the national religious Jewish Home and National Union parties and the right-wing extremist Otzma Yehudit faction. The current law only allows a party to activate the Norwegian law for one of its appointed ministers, but URWP wants to ensure that its slate’s lone Otzma Yehudit representative, Itamar Ben Gvir, gets into the Knesset. At number seven on the list, the activist attorney is currently two spots shy from doing so.

The center-right Kulanu party leader Moshe Kahlon is reportedly insisting on keeping the Finance Ministry for himself or not joining the coalition, despite Netanyahu’s offer to place him as foreign minister, Channel 12 news reported on Friday.

Likud would prefer to keep the post with one of its own lawmakers by transferring it to acting Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz, but Kahlon’s insistence means he will likely retain the position and Katz will become the permanent foreign minister.

URWP’s No 2. Bezalel Smotrich is reportedly insisting on the justice ministry portfolio, but unlikely to get the position, and will probably be relegated to a lesser post, such as the Ministry of Housing and Construction.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman has demanded the Defense Ministry and the Immigration and Absorption Ministry for his party, the report said.