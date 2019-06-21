Police called to home of UK leadership hopeful Boris Johnson

LONDON (AP) — British police were called to the London home of prime ministerial contender Boris Johnson after a neighbor reported an altercation.

The Metropolitan Police force says officers were called in the early hours of Friday to the home Johnson shares with partner Carrie Symonds by someone “concerned for the welfare of a female neighbor.”

The Guardian newspaper said neighbors had reported hearing screaming, shouting and banging.

A neighbor told the Guardian they heard a woman screaming followed by “slamming and banging”. At one point Symonds could be heard telling Johnson to “get off me” and “get out of my flat.”

The neighbor recorded the screaming and knocked on the door several times before calling the police, the Guardian said

Police said officers found that all occupants were “safe and well” and no offenses had been committed.

Johnson is favorite in a two-person race to become leader of the Conservative Party and Britain’s next prime minister.

Last year, he and his wife Marina Wheeler separated after 25 years of marriage.

Johnson’s spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.