Pompeo: White House has a ‘vision of peace’ to be unveiled in the summer

WASHINGTON — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday night that the Trump administration has a “vision of peace” that will be released over the summer, when the White House unveils its long-awaited proposal to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Speaking before a crowd of hundreds in the nation’s capital at an event celebrating Israel’s 71st anniversary, the American diplomat stressed that the package will seek improvements to Palestinians’ quality of life.

“The White House has a vision for peace between Israel and the Palestinians, which we will unveil this summer,” Pompeo said. “It offers an opportunity, although no guarantee, that we hope we can have a brighter future for the Palestinian people.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Pompeo’s remarks were made at an annual event hosted by the Israeli embassy in Washington at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium. They came after the administration said on Sunday it would roll out the economic part of the plan during a June gathering in Bahrain, formally dubbed the Peace to Prosperity workshop.

Administration officials have tried to assuage concerns that the Trump plan will focus only on economic gains for the Palestinians without fulfilling their political aspirations.

“To those falsely claiming our vision is just economic peace: we’ve been clear that the economic vision we present can’t exist without the political component, and the political component can’t succeed without the economic,” White House special envoy for Mideast peace Jason Greenblatt tweeted Monday. “Don’t believe rumors the plan is only economic. It’s not.

The Palestinians have rejected the confab, and are already calling the Trump administration’s proposal dead on arrival. The PA’s chief negotiator Saeb Erekat said that Palestinian officials will not attend the workshop, which will take place on June 25-26.

Abbas’s PA cut ties with the Trump administration in 2017 after it recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the US embassy there.

Palestinians envision East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Trump’s White House responded with a series of punitive measures, including severing assistance to the Palestinian Authority, defunding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and discontinuing the PLO’s Washington office.

At Wednesday’s event, Israel’s Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer introduced Pompeo and said he appreciated the US role in trying to broker peace in the region — although he did not specifically mention the Palestinians.

“Israel is deeply grateful for all the support it has received from the United States over the decades, from Republican and Democratic administrations alike,” he said. “That support includes … dedicated efforts to help Israel achieve peace with our Arab neighbors.”

Pompeo noted the current administration’s numerous actions to support Israel.

“We’ve bolstered Israel’s security…by applying maximum pressure against the single greatest threat to stability and security in the Middle East, and indeed stability and security in Israel: the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

“Trump boldly recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” he added. “It was remarkable to be there as the first senior American to have gone to the Western Wall alongside an Israeli prime minister.”

Pompeo said Washington has “pushed back hard… against anti-Israel bias at the United Nations, and we’ll continue to oppose it wherever it raises its ugly head.

“We are unleashing a fight against anti-Semitism, a growing problem across much of the world, including sadly right here in the United States.”

He said “these actions by this administration… are instinctive, they are reflexive, and they are right. And we do them because of that, because they are in the best interest of both of our peoples.”