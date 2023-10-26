Presumed captive: Ayala Hetzroni and great-niece Liel from Be’eri

Two members of the Hetzroni family, Ayala Hetzroni, around 75, and her great-niece, Liel Hetzroni, 13, are missing since the massive assault on October 7 by Hamas terrorists on Kibbutz Be’eri, where they lived.

Grandfather Avia Hetzroni, 69, a long-time Magen David Adom medic, was killed at their home, as was Liel’s twin, Yanai.

Avia and Yanai were buried on October 23 in Kibbutz Revivim.

Avia and his late wife, Eva Hetzroni, who died earlier this year, acted as parents and grandparents to the twins, as their mother, Shira Hetzroni, was severely brain damaged at their birth.