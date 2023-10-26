Join our Community
ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 22

Presumed captive: Ayala Hetzroni and great-niece Liel from Be’eri

Grandfather Avia Hetzroni, a Magen David Adom medic and Liel’s twin, Yanai, were killed at the kibbutz by Hamas on October 7

By ToI Staff 26 October 2023, 10:03 pm 0 Edit
Liel (left), Avia (back) and Yanai Hetzroni, from Kibbutz Be'eri. Liel and her great-aunt Ayala Hetzroni, are missing since the Hamas assault on Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7, 2023 (Courtesy)
Two members of the Hetzroni family, Ayala Hetzroni, around 75, and her great-niece, Liel Hetzroni, 13, are missing since the massive assault on October 7 by Hamas terrorists on Kibbutz Be’eri, where they lived.

Grandfather Avia Hetzroni, 69, a long-time Magen David Adom medic, was killed at their home, as was Liel’s twin, Yanai.

Avia and Yanai were buried on October 23 in Kibbutz Revivim.

Avia and his late wife, Eva Hetzroni, who died earlier this year, acted as parents and grandparents to the twins, as their mother, Shira Hetzroni, was severely brain damaged at their birth.

