Reports: Palestinian tries to stab soldiers in Hebron, is shot dead

Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man as he tried to stab them in the West Bank city of Hebron on Tuesday, eyewitnesses said.

No Israelis were injured in the incident, the military said.

The military said it was investigating the circumstances of the incident.

According to reports from the scene, the suspect, armed with a knife, entered the contentious Beit HaShalom building in Hebron, near the Kiryat Arba settlement.

A resident of the building, one of the few Jewish-owned structures inside the overwhelmingly Palestinian city, saw the man and called Israeli security forces to the scene.

The Palestinian suspect reportedly tried to attack the soldiers with the knife before he was shot dead.

This was not immediately confirmed by the military.

A video filmed at the scene showed the as-yet-unidentified Palestinian man lying on the ground in the entrance hall of the building with what appears to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

A large knife is seen on the ground several feet away from him.