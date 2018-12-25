Rouhani says US sanctions won’t bring Iran ‘to its knees’

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday presented the country’s new state budget for next year, vowing in a televised speech that reimposed sanctions by US President Donald Trump won’t bring Tehran “to it knees” but acknowledging that they will hinder the economy and affect people’s lives.

Washington has reimposed an oil embargo and other damaging sanctions on Iran since pulling out in May from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers.

“America’s goal is to bring Iran’s Islamic system to its knees,” Rouhani told the parliament, according to the Reuters news agency, “and it will fail in this, but sanctions will no doubt affect people’s lives, and the country’s development and economic growth.”

Rouhani presented an annual state budget of some 4,700 trillion rials ($47 billion), for the next Iranian yearת which begins on March 21, according to Reuters.

Earlier this month, Rouhani called the US sanctions “economic terrorism” that would harm efforts to fight terror and drug-smuggling, as well as lead to an increase in the number of asylum seekers.

“I warn those who impose sanctions that if Iran’s ability to fight drugs and terrorism are affected… you will not be safe from a deluge of drugs, asylum seekers, bombs and terrorism,” he said, according to Reuters.

“America’s unjust and illegal sanctions against the honorable nation of Iran have targeted our nation in a clear instance of terrorism,” Rouhani said in a televised speech from a conference on terrorism and regional cooperation attended by parliament speakers from Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey.

“We are here to say that we don’t intend to tolerate such insolence.”

AFP contributed to this report.