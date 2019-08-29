Sanders the sole Jewish US presidential candidate to make next Democratic debate

Wednesday night marked the deadline to qualify for the next US Democratic presidential debate, and several hopefuls didn’t make the cut. The only remaining Jewish candidate is Senator Bernie Sanders.

Author Marianne Williamson, who has cited Torah on the campaign trail and become a hit on social media, failed to hit either of the requirements — polling at the minimum 2 percent of the vote and securing 130,000 unique donors.

Senator Michael Bennet, who was born to a Holocaust survivor mother but does not identify as Jewish, also failed to qualify.

Senator Cory Booker, who frequently shows off his Hebrew, passed the threshold. The biggest name to drop out of the race before next month’s debate in Houston was Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Along with Sanders and Booker, here are the other qualifiers: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.