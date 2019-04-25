Search underway for teen missing at Sea of Galilee

Police said Thursday that a wide-ranging search was underway for an 18-year-old from the center of the country who went missing after he went swimming in the Sea of Galilee.

The teen is thought to have entered the water at a beach without a lifeguard.

Police said naval units were conducting sweeps of the area and that volunteers from the police scuba diving unit were en route to the scene.

The Sea of Galilee is Israel’s largest freshwater lake, covering around 166 square kilometers (64 square miles). Its shores are lined with vacation sites that host tens of thousands of Israelis during the week-long Passover festival that began last Friday night.

Last Passover, the bodies of three young men were recovered from the lake after a week-long search. The three drowned after strong winds blew their floating rafts away from the shore.