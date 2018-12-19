Soldier hurt in car accident dies of injuries
Soldier hurt in car accident dies of injuries

Police say combat troop was crossing the road to reach bus stop near Kibbutz Mefalsim when he was struck by a vehicle

Today, 8:22 pm
A damaged car is seen after it struck an Israeli combat soldier on Route 232 in southern Israel on December 19, 2018. (Israel Police)
The army said Thursday that a soldiers who was critically injured when he was struck by a car in southern Israel the night before had died of his injuries.

The incident took place Wednesday evening on Route 232 near the entrance to the Gaza-area Kibbutz Mefalsim.

“A preliminary investigations found that the young man was crossing the road toward the bus stop across from the exit to the kibbutz and while crossing was hit by a vehicle traveling south,” police said in a statement.

