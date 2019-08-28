Soldier moderately injured by apparently shooting herself in the leg

A soldier was moderately injured when she apparently shot herself in the leg on Wednesday, the army said.

The servicewoman, who served in a combat unit, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident took place on her base in southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Military Police have opened an investigation into the apparent accident and will present their findings to the military advocate general to determine if a crime has been committed, as required by IDF protocol.