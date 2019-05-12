State reaches plea bargain with teen accomplice in Duma terror attack

The accomplice in the Duma terror attack reached a plea agreement with the State Prosecutor’s Office on Sunday in which he avoided conviction for planning the murders of the three Palestinians killed in the July 2015 firebombing.

The 19-year-old, whose name is barred from publication as he was a minor at the time of the attack, admitted to having planned the torching of a Palestinian home in the northern West Bank four years ago. However, the indictment against him was amended to make no mention of toddler Ali Saad Dawabsha and his parents, Riham and Saad, who were murdered in the attack.

Approved by a Lod District Court judge, the agreement saw the teenager confess to conspiring to commit a crime motivated by racism — the same count for which he was charged in January 2016. However, the indictment was corrected to specify the crime as arson, and not murder, as had originally been the case.

An official for the prosecution told The Times of Israel that the state agreed to the plea arrangement because the teenager was not present during the attack itself, for which another alleged Israeli extremist, Amiram Ben-Uliel, stands accused.

“For an unknown reason, the accused did not succeed in [making it to] the planned meeting between the defendant and the other [defendant] that night,” the official quoted the indictment as stating.

In addition to planning the Duma firebombing, the agreement also saw the far-right activist admit to having carried out three other hate crimes targeting Palestinians: torching a garage next to a residence in the northern West Bank village of Aqraba, torching a taxi in the nearby town of Yasuf, and slashing tires on cars in the East Jerusalem Arab neighborhood of Beit Safafa.

The State Prosecutor’s Office requested that the suspect be sentenced to five and a half years of actual jail time. Deducted from the sentence would be the time the teenager already spent behind bars — about two and a half years.

The prosecution official who spoke to The Times of Israel said the plea bargain does not relate to the one count of membership in a terror organization included in the original indictment. She said the state still intends to convict the teen of that charge and that proceedings are ongoing.

Last July, the Lod District Court released the defendant to house arrest, less than two months after it threw out several of his confessions because they were extracted under extreme duress by interrogators of the Shin Bet security service.

The court also quashed a number of confessions given by Ben-Uliel, the main suspect in the Duma attack, who is charged with having hurled the lethal firebomb at the Dawabsha home. However, the court ruled that the remaining admissions of guilt, which were not given under duress, could be used in the case against him.

No such plea agreement was offered to Ben Uliel.

Hussein Dawabsha, whose son, daughter-in-law and grandson were killed in the attack, told the court that he did not accept the agreement, arguing that what had prevented the accomplice from not meeting Ben Uliel at the rendezvous point on the night of the attack had not been a feeling of regret but rather the fact that he had fallen asleep.

Adi Keidar, an attorney from the Honenu legal aid organization representing the accomplice, said the plea deal marked a victory for his client, asserting that the corrected indictment was “completely different” from the original one and showed that the teen was “completely unconnected to the murder in Duma.”

He said the defense agreed to the deal on the basis that it sought to “heal the physical and psychological wounds inflicted on the convict at the hands of the Shin Bet interrogators.”

Keidar said he expected Ben Uliel to be acquitted in the murders as well.

The teen, who was a minor at the time of the deadly 2015 firebombing, was given a five and a half year prison term as part of the plea agreement.

“The confession of the accused was given after he claimed during the entire [legal] process that he has no connection to the Duma attack and gave a false confession only because of the conditions of his interrogation,” the Shin Bet says in a statement.

The security service says the state will request a longer prison term for the suspect “in light of the harsh outcome of the conspiracy to which he confessed.”