Sushi, car repairs and European flights — info on latest infected Israelis

The Health Ministry on Monday published the details of flights and movements of a number of Israelis recently found to have contracted the coronavirus, with flights for European vacations featuring heavily but also a trip to India made by a worker at the Israeli embassy in Athens.

According to the Health Ministry, anyone who was on any of the following flights must go into isolation for 14 days:

Israir flight 6H355 from Tel Aviv to Verona on February 19 at 4:05 p.m.

Israir flight 6H356 from Verona to Tel Aviv on February 25 (flight landed at midnight on February 26)

El Al flight LY393 from Tel Aviv to Barcelona on February 27

El Al flight LY394 from Barcelona to Tel Aviv on March 1

Flight UX1304 that left Tel Aviv at 8 a.m. and flew to Madrid on February 24

Flight UX9048 that left Madrid at 3:04 p.m and flew to Tenerife on February 24

Flight UX9117 that flew from Tenerife to Madrid, taking off at 5:55 p.m. on March 3

Flight UX1303 that flew from Madrid to Tel Aviv, taking off at 11:45 p.m. on March 3 and landing on March 4 at 5:35 a.m.

Flight SN3290 from Tel Aviv to Brussels on March 3 at 4:05 p.m

Flight SN3291 from Brussels to Tel Aviv on March 5, taking off at 6:25 p.m.

Swissair flight 257LX from Tel Aviv to Zurich on February 25 that took off at 5:20 a.m.

Swissair flight 8214LX from Zurich to Tenerife on February 25 that took off at 9:35 a.m.

Swissair flight 8215LX from Tenerife to Zurich on March 3 that took off at 2 p.m.

Swissair flight 257LX from Zurich to Tel Aviv on March 3 that took off at 10:40 p.m.

El Al flight LY393 from Tel Aviv to Barcelona on February 25 at 6 a.m.

Flight LX1951 from Barcelona to Zurich on February 27 at 6:30 a.m.

Flight SU2393 from Zurich to Moscow on March 3 at 10:30 p.m.

Flight SU0508 from Moscow to Tel Aviv on March 5 at 2:15 p.m.

El Al flight LY347 from Tel Aviv to Zurich on February 27 at 7:30 a.m.

EL Al flight LY348 from Zurich to Tel Aviv on March 5 at 12:40 p.m.

EL AL flight LY542 from Athens to Tel Aviv on March 1 at 10:40 a.m.

El Al flight LY71 from Tel Aviv to Mumbai on March 1 at 8:15 p.m.

El Al flight LY72 from Mumbai to Tel Aviv on March 5 at 10:50 p.m.

Aegean flight 922 from Tel Aviv to Athens on March 6 at 5:40 a.m.

In addition, the ministry noted that patients with the coronavirus had participated in the following package vacations:

“Ski Deal” trip to Austria from February 27 to March 5

The Las Vegas Hotel in Tenerife with 9 other groups of Israel travelers from February 25 to March 3

Furthermore, anyone who was present at the following locations and times must also go into quarantine, the ministry said.

Fortuna store in the Gilat Center in Beersheba on February 27 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m and again from 3:20 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Fish restaurant in Rishon Lezion on February 29th between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Polling station 193 at the Renanin School in Kiryat Rishon on March 2 at 2 p.m.

Supermarket Alonit at the Alon gas station heading north on Route 6 near the Beka interchange on March 2, 10:30-11 a.m.

Visiting mourners at 82 Ankur Street in Carmiel on March 2, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Marqeze supermarket in Yarka on March 2 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Burger and Steaks restaurant in the Big center in Yarka on March 2 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Polling station 97 at 42 Kaplan Street in Petah Tikva on March 2 between 7:30 p.m. and 7:35 p.m.

Opel car servicing center on Shefa Tal Street in Tel Aviv on March 3 from 2:30 p.m until 3:30 p.m.

Beckhoff Israel, 1 HaNegev Street, Airport City on March 4 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Heart and Chest Outpatient Clinic at Beilinson Hospital on March 5 between 10:50 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Japanika Restaurant on Tzvi Tadmor Street in Holon on March 7 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

The details were announced after 14 Israelis were added Sunday evening to the list of those who have contracted the coronavirus, including the first in the country whose source of infection was unknown, bringing the total number of cases to 39. The details of three of them were released Sunday evening.

Seven of the new patients returned from European countries, and six came into contact with sick individuals in Israel.

One of the new patients, a man in his 40s from central Israel, was also added to the list, though the Health Ministry said that it was not sure how he had contracted the virus. The Magen David Adom emergency service later said the infected man was a medic.

On Monday, the Foreign Ministry announced that a worker at Israel’s embassy in Athens had been diagnosed with the coronavirus and appears to have passed the pathogen to two family members, bringing the number of infected Israelis to 42.

On Sunday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a press conference that if Israel decides to expand the list of countries from which returning travelers will be required to enter home quarantine for 14 days, the directive will cover the entire world, adding that a decision on the matter would be made in the coming hours.

Despite expectation that Netanyahu would announce a directive against passengers returning from the US, or at least particular states where the highest number of cases have been documented, he avoided doing so.

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman said Monday that he expected the quarantine rules to be expanded later in the day.

Jacob Magid contributed to this report.