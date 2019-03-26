Tense calm in Gaza periphery after night of rocket barrages, IDF strikes

Israelis woke to an uneasy quiet Tuesday morning, following a night in which over 60 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into the country’s south and the IDF struck multiple terror targets in the territory.

After firing around 30 rockets at Israel Monday evening, the Hamas terrorist group said it had accepted an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire agreement with Israel which entered into effect at 10 p.m. But terrorists in the Strip continued to fire projectiles at southern Israel into the night, and the army said another 30 rockets were launched between 10 p.m. and 3:15 a.m.

The Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted several of the projectiles and most of the other rockets and mortars fell in open areas, the army said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

There were no injuries in the rocket attacks, though a home in the southern town of Sderot was hit by shrapnel during one barrage. It was not immediately clear if the house was hit by one of the projectiles or by fragments of an Iron Dome interceptor missile, several of which were fired at the incoming fusillade.

In response to the attacks IDF aircraft struck 15 targets in Gaza, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad military compounds in the north of the territory.

However, by sunrise Tuesday there had been several hours of calm on both sides of the border.

Nevertheless schools were to remain closed in the Gaza periphery as well as in the city of Ashkelon, due to safety concerns.

Departing the US for Israel around 2 a.m. (Israel time), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would head straight for IDF headquarters upon landing in Tel Aviv Tuesday afternoon.

“We will deal with these issues,” he said. “We gave a very powerful response. Hamas needs to know that we won’t hesitate to go in [to Gaza] and take any required steps.”

He said the upcoming election in two weeks’ time was not a consideration in deciding Israel’s next actions. “This is unrelated to anything, not to any date, but only to Israel’s security needs.”

That attacks from Gaza came as Israel carried out a bombing campaign against Hamas targets, including the office of leader Ismail Haniyeh, in response to a rocket attack earlier in the day from Gaza that flattened a central Israeli home and injured seven people.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Israeli military began bombing targets throughout the Gaza Strip, approximately 12 hours after the rocket was fired from the coastal enclave and hit the home northeast of Tel Aviv.

The first Monday night barrage, which targeted communities throughout the Eshkol, Sha’ar Hanegev and Central Negev regions of southern Israel, began roughly three hours into the Israeli bombing campaign.

The attack triggered air raid sirens throughout the region, sending thousands of Israelis scrambling to bomb shelters.

At least three Palestinians were wounded in the Israeli strikes, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The Israeli military said its fighter jets and attack helicopters targeted dozens of Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip.

In addition to Haniyeh’s office, which the Hamas leader had long since fled before it was targeted, the military also bombed what it referred to as a “secret headquarters” of Hamas used by its intelligence services.

Palestinian media said the building, which was leveled in the Israeli attack, belonged to the al-Multazem insurance company.

The military said it was also targeting a five-story building that was used by the Hamas terror group’s internal security service.

Israel began its retaliatory strikes around the same time as Netanyahu met US President Donald Trump in Washington. In comments from the White House, Netanyahu said, “Israel is responding forcefully to this wanton aggression.”

The raids began soon after an Egyptian military intelligence delegation left the Strip, where its initial attempts to broker a ceasefire reportedly failed.

With the start of the IDF strikes on Monday evening, cities and towns throughout southern and central Israel opened their public bomb shelters in anticipation of retaliatory attacks from Gaza. Tel Aviv, Beersheba, Petah Tikva, Kiryat Gat, Rishon Lezion and other cities and towns throughout the country all opened their municipal bomb shelters.

Residents of the Israeli communities closer to Gaza were told to remain within close distance of their bomb shelters and other protected spaces.

The early morning rocket attack destroyed the home in the town of Mishmeret, northeast of Tel Aviv, making it the farthest reaching strike from the Strip since the 2014 Gaza war. Two of the people inside were moderately wounded and five others, including two small children, were lightly injured.

Following the attack, the IDF and local governments rolled out a number of precautionary measures.

Additional Iron Dome air defense batteries were deployed throughout the country.

The military also sent two additional brigades to the Gaza region and called up approximately 1,000 reservists for air defense and other select units.

The rocket strike, which was attributed to Hamas, represented a significant increase in the level of violence from the coastal enclave, following weeks of heightened tensions and border clashes, as well as recent skirmishes in an Israeli jail between Hamas security prisoners and prison guards.

There are fears in Israel that violence will ramp up this week, with Hamas hoping to draw hundreds of thousands of rioters to the fence at the weekend to mark a year of so-called March of Return protests, which began March 30, 2018.

Raphael Ahren contributed to this report.