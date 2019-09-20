Thousands of Palestinians take part in weekly protests along Gaza border

Several thousand Palestinians were taking part in weekly protests along the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel Friday afternoon.

According to the Walla news site, some of the demonstrators attacked Israeli soldiers with improvised explosive devices, and others attempted to sabotage the security fence.

Palestinians were reporting that several had been injured by Israeli military fire.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The demonstrations come after a week in which seven Palestinians were wounded when a rocket fired from the Strip towards Israel exploded near a house inside the coastal enclave.

Palestinian eyewitnesses said two of the three rockets struck outside a home in the southern city of Rafah Wednesday, and a third fell near the fence separating Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Last Friday, several thousand Palestinians protested along the Gaza border, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that war with terror groups in the Gaza Strip could break out “at any moment.”

Some 4,000 people took part in the demonstrations, with several hundred rioting and throwing rocks and explosive devices at Israel Defense Forces troops who responded with tear gas and occasional live fire.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said 30 people had been wounded, including 15 from live fire.

Earlier in the month two Palestinian teens were killed in clashes which the IDF called “especially violent.”

Judah Ari Gross contributed to this report.