Trump adviser Stephen Miller sent white nationalist materials to journalist

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller promoted white nationalist materials to the right-wing website Breitbart News as the 2016 presidential election neared.

Many of the 900 emails sent from March 2015 to June 2016 “showcase the extremist, anti-immigrant ideology that undergirds the policies he has helped create as an architect of Donald Trump’s presidency,” according to a report on the website of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

SPLC’s Hatewatch blog reviewed the emails, which were leaked by then-Breitbart reporter Katie McHugh.

More than 80 percent of the emails relate to race or immigration, according to the report. Miller, who is Jewish and a hard-liner on immigration did not write sympathetically or neutrally at all about nonwhite or foreign-born people. Miller is a descendant of immigrants.

Miller, who recently became engaged to a Jewish woman, also sent McHugh links to VDare, a news website popular with white nationalists, and recommended that she read “The Camp of the Saints,” a racist French novel by Jean Raspail from the 1970s that has become an ideological foundation document for white nationalists.

Breitbart fired McHugh in 2017 after she posted anti-Muslim tweets. She later renounced the far right.

Miller also railed against the removal of Confederate monuments and flags after a white nationalist, Dylann Roof, opened fire at a South Carolina church and killed nine worshipers.

Before entering politics, Miller was in contact with Peter Brimelow, the founder of VDare, and white nationalist Richard Spencer when he and Spencer were undergraduates at Duke University.

Miller is engaged to Katie Waldman, the 34-year-old press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence. Waldman’s Jewish immigrant ancestors came to America at the turn of the 20th century.