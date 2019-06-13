Trump gets harpooned for ‘Prince of Whales’ gaffe

Thar he blows. Again.

There’s often something fishy about US President Donald Trump’s spelling habits on Twitter. That rose to the surface again Thursday when he spouted about having recently met with the “Prince of Whales.”

That would be Charles, prince of Wales, whom he met last week at World War II commemorations in Britain. For those not familiar with the geography of the United Kingdom, Wales is a small country of three million people on England’s western border.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The error prompted a wave of hilarity online, with one Twitter critic asking if the president had made the mistake “on porpoise.”

Penguin of the United States of Amurica meeting the Queen and Prince of Whales @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/rkcu5rdYSx — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) June 13, 2019

Trump, currently ranked by the website friendorfollow.com as having the 12th most popular Twitter account in the world with some 61 million followers, quickly corrected the original tweet. But his new version did not change another inaccurate reference, this time to the “Queen of England.”

Elizabeth II, who hosted Trump at a state dinner in London, is actually queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, of which England is only one part.

Despite Trump’s quick correction, social media had a whale of a time lampooning the president:

"When I met with the Prince of Whales, he said that as president, it was my life's porpoise to build the wall. I told him wait till you sea it." — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) June 13, 2019

First photos in from Trump's meeting with the Prince of Whales pic.twitter.com/MclQIT9G2A — Hazel Shearing (@hazelshearing) June 13, 2019

IN TRUMP’S ROLODEX * Prince of Whales

* Dolly Llama

* Prime Minister True Dough

* Emmanuel Macaroni

* Angela Marble

* Benjamin Not-on-Yahoo

* King Salmon

* The Poop — God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 13, 2019

NEWS! Prince of Whales issues statement after talks with President Trump https://t.co/510xmseu8i pic.twitter.com/ud7csKE3NW — NewsThump (@newsthump) June 13, 2019

"And then he called me, the Prince of 'Whales'!" pic.twitter.com/04X7I3wfhW — Claudia (@WayAheadUK) June 13, 2019

In addition to the Prince of Whales, Trump also has regular discussions with Japanese PM Shrimpo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Mackerel and Saudi ruler Salmon bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. pic.twitter.com/CRIrAKdXaW — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) June 13, 2019

And the corrected tweet from POTUS: