Trump gets harpooned for ‘Prince of Whales’ gaffe
No fluke

US president corrects his typo, but sparks a feeding frenzy as social media sharks smell blood

By AFP and TOI staff Today, 11:03 pm 0 Edit
US President Donald Trump's tweet in which he misspelled the title of Charles, Prince of Wales, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and heir apparent to the British throne. (Screenshot, Twitter)
Thar he blows. Again.

There’s often something fishy about US President Donald Trump’s spelling habits on Twitter. That rose to the surface again Thursday when he spouted about having recently met with the “Prince of Whales.”

That would be Charles, prince of Wales, whom he met last week at World War II commemorations in Britain. For those not familiar with the geography of the United Kingdom, Wales is a small country of three million people on England’s western border.

The error prompted a wave of hilarity online, with one Twitter critic asking if the president had made the mistake “on porpoise.”

Trump, currently ranked by the website friendorfollow.com as having the 12th most popular Twitter account in the world with some 61 million followers, quickly corrected the original tweet. But his new version did not change another inaccurate reference, this time to the “Queen of England.”

Elizabeth II, who hosted Trump at a state dinner in London, is actually queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, of which England is only one part.

Despite Trump’s quick correction, social media had a whale of a time lampooning the president:

And the corrected tweet from POTUS:

