Turkey warns of retaliation to potential US sanctions over purchase of S-400

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday warned Ankara would respond if the US slaps sanction on the country over its controversial plan to purchase a Russian missile defense system.

“If the United States takes any negative actions toward us, we will also take reciprocal steps,” Cavusoglu said on the possibility of sanctions, according to a translation by Reuters of an interview that aired on Turkish TV.

Cavusoglu said Thursday his country won’t bow to “ultimatums” after the US warned Turkey it could exclude it from the F-35 fighter jet program over the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense system.

US Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said in a letter to his Turkish counterpart last week that the training of Turkish pilots will end July 31 and that Turkey wouldn’t be allowed to take final possession of the four F-35 aircraft it bought.

Shanahan also warned that Ankara’s purchase of the Russian system could hamper America’s future relationship with Turkey, a NATO member which has been a critical US partner and base for combat operations, including the war in Syria.

Turkey’s push to buy the S-400 system has strained relations between the NATO allies, with the US worried it could give Russia access to sensitive technical knowledge if operated alongside its fighter jets.

It faces potentially crippling economic sanctions if it goes ahead with the purchase.

Speaking to reporters at a joint news conference with his French counterpart, Cavusoglu reiterated that the S-400 deal had been concluded and that Turkey would take delivery of the S-400 missiles.

He said: “Turkey won’t reverse its decision with such letters.”

He repeated an offer to set up a joint working group to resolve US concerns, saying US President Donald Trump looked favorably on the idea but that it was rejected by “some institutions” in the US.

In a phone call, Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told Shanahan that the letter’s wording was “inappropriate and not in line with the spirit of [NATO],” according to a ministry statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said he hoped to persuade the US not to exclude Ankara from the F-35 program.

Turkey has said it will formally respond to Shanahan’s letter in the coming days.