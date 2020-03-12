Uma Thurman will star in remake of Israeli drama ‘False Flag’

Actress Uma Thurman will star in “Suspicion,” the AppleTV+ remake of the Israeli thriller drama “False Flag,” originally called “Kfulim” (Doubles) on Keshet.

The “Kill Bill” and “Pulp Fiction” star will lead a cast that includes Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”), Noah Emmerich (“The Americans”), Georgina Campbell (“Black Mirror”), Elyes Gabel (“Scorpion”), Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) and Angel Coulby (“Dancing On The Edge”).

“Uma Thurman and the other actors in this production are among the world’s best,” said Avi Nir, who heads Keshet.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The remade show, which was created by Keshet, is being produced by Keshet Productions, the British branch of the Israeli studio.

The original show focused on five ordinary Israelis who wake up one morning to discover they are under suspicion of involvement in a high-profile kidnapping.

In the remake, Thurman stars as a successful American businesswoman whose 21-year-old son is kidnapped while staying in large, well-known hotel in Manhattan. His abduction is captured on video and goes viral. This time, the suspects are four British citizens staying in the same hotel on the night of the incident.

The original show, which was created by Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman, first aired on Israel’s Channel 2 in 2015.

The drama involved the Israeli government and the Mossad, and the five suspects who appear to be innocent bystanders and become embroiled in an international incident.

The series had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, and won the audience award at France’s Series Mania festival in April 2015. It was acquired by Fox International and broadcast in 120 countries.