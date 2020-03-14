UN Human Rights Council applaudes Iran in periodic review

The UN Human Rights Council on Thursday praised Tehran in a periodic review of Iran’s rights record.

The 47-nation council adopted the report after a debate which featured lengthy praise for the Islamic Republic, according to UN Watch, a Geneva-based nonprofit organization.

The reports are meant to strengthen basic rights and freedoms by scrutinizing national governments.

In the report and at the debate, countries including North Korea, Syria, Russia and China applauded Iran’s rights record.

Tehran refused the UN’s Special Rapporteur on Iran, Javaid Rehman, to tour the country to investigate its human rights conditions.

Iran’s ambassador to the council, Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh, said Iran was “scapegoated for human rights violations,” and that the US was “viciously” targeting the Iranian health care system amid its severe coronavirus outbreak.

Deputy chief of Iran’s High Council on Human Rights, Majid Tafreshi, said that all citizens in Iran are “equally protected by the law,” and said that journalists and NGOs have freedom of expression.

Syria said at the debate: “We commend Iran’s active efforts to increase healthcare services by building medical care in rural & urban areas.”

China said it “commends Iran’s efforts to eradicate poverty, enhance social security, protect the rights of vulnerable groups & hopes Iran will continue to drive economic & social development to provide a solid basis for the enjoyment of all human rights.”

Russia praised Iran’s “cooperation with human rights treaty bodies and openness for dialogue.”

In a preliminary debate on the report in November, 95 out of 111 countries that took the floor praised Iran for its human rights, UN Watch reported.