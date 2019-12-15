Unarmed Palestinian crosses Gaza border into Israel, is arrested

The army on Sunday arrested an unarmed Palestinian man who crossed into Israel from the northern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

The suspect was handed over to the Shin Bet security service for questioning.

Gazans, some of whom are seeking to escape the Strip’s dire humanitarian crisis, are regularly caught crossing the border into Israel.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

On Friday several thousand Palestinians protested on the Gaza border, with several hundred rioting and clashing with Israeli forces, as the coastal enclave’s Hamas rulers marked 32 years since the founding of the terror group.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said five Palestinians were hurt in the clashes, which included the hurling of Molotov cocktails and other objects at IDF soldiers.

In addition to the border clashes, thousands took part in a pair of rallies in the Gaza Strip to mark the 1987 anniversary of Hamas’s establishment.

Friday’s border demonstrations were part of the weekly March of Return protests that began last March and resumed last week, after a three-week hiatus following a large-scale battle in November between the IDF and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the second largest terror group in Gaza.