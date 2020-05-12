US death toll climbs above 80,000 as Trump suggests Pence in quarantine

WASHINGTON — The US death toll from the novel coronavirus passed the 80,000 mark Monday, far higher than any other country in the world, as the pandemic began to infiltrate into the country’s halls of power.

There have been 80,239 deaths and over 1,345,000 cases in the US as of late Monday, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide the pandemic has killed more than 283,000 people and infected over 4.1 million.

The worst-hit area in the United States is its most crowded, New York City, where a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the death toll could have been underreported by the thousands.

Between March 11 and May 2, about 24,000 more people died in the city than researchers would ordinarily expect during that time period, the report said.

That’s about 5,300 more deaths than were blamed on the coronavirus in official tallies during those weeks.

Some of those excess fatalities could be COVID-19 deaths that went uncounted because a person died at home, or without medical providers realizing they were infected, the researchers at New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said.

With the worst now appearing behind, New York state gave the go-ahead Monday to start a gradual reopening this week of some areas upstate that have tamed the virus — although not in the city, which will remain closed at least until June.

“We start a new chapter today,” Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters, adding, “It’s an exciting new phase, we’re all anxious to get back to work.”

In Washington, US President Donald Trump said Monday that Mike Pence has tested negative for coronavirus but he may limit his contact with the vice president.

Trump also suggested that Pence was in quarantine after his press secretary tested positive, though he did not say it outright.

“I would say that he and I will be talking about that,” Trump told reporters at the White House, when asked if he was considering limiting contacts with Pence.

“During this quarantine period, we’ll probably talk,” Trump said, adding: “I have not seen him since then.”

“We can talk on the phone,” he said.

“He tested negative, so we have to understand that, but he comes into contact with a lot of people.”

The coronavirus made its first known appearance among the president’s entourage a few days ago when Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive.

Miller is married to Stephen Miller, a senior policy advisor to the president.

A member of the US military who serves as a personal valet to Trump also tested positive

In a memo issued on Monday, the White House instructed all staff to wear a mask when inside the West Wing, except when at their desks.

Pence’s spokesman Devin O’Malley denied weekend press reports that the vice president was in quarantine.

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” O’Malley said. “Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day.”