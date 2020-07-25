WHO reports over 284,000 new global infections in 24 hours, a new record

The World Health Organization on Friday reported a record single day increase in new coronavirus infections, with 284,196 new cases confirmed in 24 hours.

The previous record was set on July 18 when there were 259,854 new infections.

There were 9,753 deaths worldwide in the past day, bringing the toll to 628,903, WHO reported.

There have been over 15.2 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

For the second day running, the United States on Friday recorded more than 70,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 1,000 deaths in a 24-hour period, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

The world’s hardest-hit country registered 73,795 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,157 additional deaths.

That brings the country to a total of 4.1 million infections, which have resulted in 145,324 fatalities.

A total of 1.26 million Americans have recovered from the disease.

After a drop in the rate of infections in late spring, the US has seen a coronavirus surge, particularly in southern and western states including California, Texas, Alabama and Florida.

For the past 11 days, the number of new cases being reported each day has topped 60,000.

Scientists agree that an increase in death rates follows the spike in infections by three to four weeks.

After regularly surpassing 500 deaths a day around the end of June, the daily toll for the past three days has exceeded 1,000.