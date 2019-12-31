Woman, 40, dies in crash; medics fight to save girl, 14

A woman was killed Tuesday and medics were fighting to save the life of a girl after a traffic accident in which a truck carrying heavy equipment collided with a car.

The smash happened on Route 98, close to the Bar’on Junction in the Golan Heights.

Four people were injured. The girl, 14, was in critical condition, and three others were lightly injured: a man, 40, another 14-year-old girl, and a boy, 10.

A Magen David Adom paramedic service helicopter was scrambled to the scene.

Route 98 was blocked to traffic in both directions and police asked drivers to find alternative routes.

The death brought to 350 the number of people killed during 2019, a 10 percent rise in deaths compared to 2018, when 316 people were killed.

Just last week four people were killed when their bus crashed into a concrete bus stop near Ben Gurion Airport. Two women were seriously injured and 12 others suffered light injuries. The driver was arrested, and police were looking into whether he was using a cellphone at the time of the accident.