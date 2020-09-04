Woman grilled by police over tweet invoking rape aimed at PM’s wife
Iris Boker writes of her own abuse by social media trolls while referencing Sara Netanyahu; is questioned for hours, with investigators saying she’s suspected of sexual harassment

By TOI staff 4 September 2020, 12:07 am 0 Edit
Sara Netanyahu appears in a video released on July 30, 2020. (Screen capture: Twitter)
A woman has said she was interrogated by police’s Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit for four hours on Wednesday for a tweet in which she invoked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, while referencing her own experience of sexual harassment on social media.

After the Netanyahus complained last month that a Twitter user had threatened to rape Mrs. Netanyahu, Iris Boker listed threats she had received in the past.

“Such a big deal over a single rape threat. Just wait Bibi for it to be by a whole Arab village or [by] Sudanese [immigrants]… After the rape there’s the option of fixing up the ugly disgruntled divorcee face. And the insult, it always comes… ‘Who will even touch you, whore?’”

Following the interrogation, Boker told Haaretz, “It’s unimaginable that I was summoned for questioning for such nonsense,” adding, “all I wanted to say was that at long last, [Benjamin] Netanyahu remembers to speak about rape threats, after all that we as [women] leftists have suffered on the web from [his supporters]. But when it’s his wife, suddenly he’s appalled.”

 

Sara Netanyahu has claimed she experienced “sexual violence” from demonstrators rallying against the premier, while branding herself and her children as “battered.” In a rare interview with Channel 12, she proclaimed, “I am a battered woman and my children are battered,” referring to the growing protest movement calling for the resignation of her husband, Israel’s longest-serving leader, who is currently on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

