Woman grilled by police over tweet invoking rape aimed at PM’s wife

A woman has said she was interrogated by police’s Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit for four hours on Wednesday for a tweet in which she invoked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, while referencing her own experience of sexual harassment on social media.

After the Netanyahus complained last month that a Twitter user had threatened to rape Mrs. Netanyahu, Iris Boker listed threats she had received in the past.

“Such a big deal over a single rape threat. Just wait Bibi for it to be by a whole Arab village or [by] Sudanese [immigrants]… After the rape there’s the option of fixing up the ugly disgruntled divorcee face. And the insult, it always comes… ‘Who will even touch you, whore?’”

Following the interrogation, Boker told Haaretz, “It’s unimaginable that I was summoned for questioning for such nonsense,” adding, “all I wanted to say was that at long last, [Benjamin] Netanyahu remembers to speak about rape threats, after all that we as [women] leftists have suffered on the web from [his supporters]. But when it’s his wife, suddenly he’s appalled.”

על איומים לאונס אחד לעשות עניין

חכה ביבי כשזה עם כפר ערבי שלם או סודנים שיאנסו אותה עדיף בתחת ואם אמא שלה פנויה שתבוא לתת יד

אחרי האונס יש אפשרות לשיפוץ פנים מכוערות ממורמרות של גרושה

והעלבון העלבון ..

תמיד אחרי כל הרצון שלי לעזור

זה מגיע

שרמוטה מי יגע בך ? — Iris Boker???? (@BokerIris) August 11, 2020

Sara Netanyahu has claimed she experienced “sexual violence” from demonstrators rallying against the premier, while branding herself and her children as “battered.” In a rare interview with Channel 12, she proclaimed, “I am a battered woman and my children are battered,” referring to the growing protest movement calling for the resignation of her husband, Israel’s longest-serving leader, who is currently on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.