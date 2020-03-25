World Health Organization: Coronavirus infections in Italy finally slowing

The World Health Organization has said that Italy’s coronavirus epidemic may peak this week, according to a report by the Italian wire service ANSA.

“The slowing in the pace of growth is an extremely positive factor, and in some regions I believe we are close to the drop-off point of the curve, therefore the peak may be reached this week and then fall away,” WHO deputy director Ranieri Guerra told Radio Capital.

“I believe that this week and the first days of the next will be decisive because they will be moments in which the government’s measures of 15-20 days ago should find an effect,” he said, referring to a nationwide lockdown.

On Tuesday, the rate of infections was at eight percent for the second consecutive day after having peaked at 50% at the start of March.

Italy currently has 69,176 confirmed infections, while 6,820 people have died, the highest death toll in the world.

“The measures we took two weeks ago are starting to have an effect,” civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli told Italian media on Tuesday.

New measures going into effect Wednesday will include massive fines for quarantine breakers. Police can now issue fines as high as 3,000 euros.

Meanwhile, over 5,000 Italian health workers have been infected with the coronavirus, Italian media reported Wednesday.