2 men injured in drive-by shooting in Pardes Hannah
One in serious condition as search is underway for assailants; police say motive unknown but terrorism not suspected
Two men were wounded Wednesday morning in a drive-by shooting in the northern town of Pardes Hannah, with authorities saying the incident was unlikely to have been a terror attack.
One of the men, aged 53, was seriously wounded while the other, 65, suffered mild injuries. They were both reported to be construction workers from a nearby village.
They were taken to Hillel Yaffe hospital in the nearby city of Hadera.
The assailants escaped the scene, and the motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.
Police were conducting searches and set up several roadblocks in the area.
