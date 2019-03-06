2 swastikas drawn in blood found at Los Angeles park

JTA — Two swastikas drawn in blood and a trail of blood was discovered at a public park in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident discovered Monday at Pan-Pacific Park as a possible hate crime, according to KCBS-TV.

The park is located near the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, though police do not believe the swastikas and the museum are connected.

Investigators believe the blood came from someone who had suffered an accident, a self-inflicted injury or a criminal act, Officer Norma Eisenman told CBS.

Police were searching for the injured man, and bloodhounds followed a trail of blood for several blocks before losing the scent, according to the report.

“Acts of hate and anti-Semitism are deeply painful and have no place in the city of Los Angeles,” City Councilman David Ryu said in a statement. “With hate incidents on the rise locally and nationally, we must stand up for our diverse communities and their safety.”

Times of Israel Staff contributed to this report.