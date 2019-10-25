2 teens among 4 killed in traffic accidents across Israel

Four Israelis were killed Friday in traffic accidents across the country, including two teenagers struck by cars while riding electric vehicles.

In the southern coastal city of Ashdod, a 15-year-old boy on an electric scooter was hit by a car. He was taken in serious condition by Magen David Adom paramedics to the city’s Assuta hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier, a 14-year-old was critically injured after being struck by a car while riding an electric bicycle on Route 8544 in northern Israel, between the towns of Deir al-Asad and Kibbutz Tuval.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The teenager, Khaled Ahmed Dabbah of Deir al-Asad, was taken to a hospital in the city of Nahariya and later declared dead.

הקטל בדרכים: חאלד אחמד חסן דבאח הוא הנער בן ה-15 שנהרג בתאונת דרכים בזמן שרכב על אופניים חשמליים סמוך לדיר אל-אסד @samiaah10 pic.twitter.com/fUdl6GYpLN — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) October 25, 2019

In Jerusalem, a 30-year-old died when his motorcycle collided with a car. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said three people were brought to Shaare Zedek Medical Center with light injuries, two of whom were children.

The motorcyclist was named by Channel 12 news as Islam Afana of East Jerusalem’s Sur Baher neighborhood.

The three deaths came after a 25-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in the morning on the Ayalon Highway in central Israel.

According to reports, the man got out of his car just after the Kfar Shmaryahu exit near Herzliya to check a problem with his engine, when he was struck by another vehicle.

Reports said the driver fled the scene and that police have opened an investigation into the fatal incident.

Friday’s deaths brought the number of Israelis killed in traffic accidents this year to 270, according to data from the National Road Safety Authority, 33 more than at the same time last year.