44-year-old man seriously injured in Haifa stabbing

A 44-year-old man was seriously hurt in a stabbing in Haifa late Thursday night.

Police arrested a 57-year-old resident of the northern city suspected of carrying out the attack on David Raziel Street.

Officials said they had no information about the suspected assailant’s motive and that police had opened an investigation.

The two men were reportedly involved in an altercation prior to the stabbing.

The victim was rushed to the Haifa’s Rambam hospital for treatment.