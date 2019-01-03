6 officers, 3 settlers said hurt in violent clashes at Amona outpost

Israeli security forces early Thursday morning clashed with several hundred settler youth who gathered overnight around a pair of mobile homes illegally installed on the West Bank hilltop where the Amona outpost once stood.

Officers that arrived on the scene to carry out a Jerusalem District Court order to remove the caravans encountered “very severe violence from dozens of rioters who threw stones, burned tires and threw barbed wire” at the forces, a Border Police spokesman said.

Six officers were injured from stones hurled by the far-right activists and three teenagers were hurt in the clashes, according to police. At least one teenage protester was injured by a stone hurled by one of his peers, Border Police said. The wounded have since been evacuated to a nearby hospital.

Security forces detained five settler youth, the spokesman added.

The far-right activists accused Border Police of employing excessive force in dragging them out one-by-one from the two makeshift structures and throwing them on buses to evacuate them from the central West Bank hilltop.

A spokesman for the Honenu legal aid organization that represents such youth upon their arrest said that at least 10 teenagers had been injured.

Footage from the scene shows the protesters coughing profusely after the officers sprayed tear-gas inside one of the mobile homes. The Honenu spokesman said the officers had unleashed tear-gas in one of the buses. The Border Police spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment on the accusation.

The two mobile homes were installed overnight on December 14 by a number of settler leaders, who claimed that the land on which they were placed had been legally purchased from the original Palestinian landowners. The move was described as part of their effort to further entrench Israeli presence in the West Bank following a spate of deadly Palestinian attacks, which the settlers described as having had an opposite goal.

However, they did not coordinate the installation with the state bodies and lacked the permits required to make such a move. The Haaretz daily reported Wednesday that there were considerable legal problems with the alleged purchase.

Moreover, the IDF had placed a closed military zone order on the hilltop after the Amona outpost was cleared in 2017 following a ruling from the High Court of Justice that determined that the community had been built on private Palestinian land.

Upon learning of state plans to take down the mobile homes on Monday, the settler group responsible for installing them petitioned the High Court of Justice to block the move. In response, the State Attorney’s Office issued a legal response that gave the squatters 48 hours to remove the mobile homes before the state would do so. That deadline expired Wednesday evening.

A spokesman for Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz, who facilitated the caravan installation along with former Amona resident and community leader Avichai Boaron, said Wednesday they had no intention of abiding by the state’s request to take down the structures.

Hardline Jewish Home MK Bezalel Smotrich, who was present on the night the caravans were installed nearly three weeks ago, was also at the scene of the evacuation Thursday morning. He lambasted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for signing off on the move.

“No successful Netanyahu visit to Brazil will overshadow the damage he has done to settlements,” he added, arguing that the premier had done everything to avoid demolishing the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, but had acted steadfastly to clear Israelis from Amona.

The Palestinian hamlet Khan al-Ahmar was built on what is now considered state land without the necessary permits, whereas the two Israeli caravans cleared Thursday were installed on what the Civil Administration to this date still considers private Palestinian land.

Amona was established in 1995 and demolished in February 2017 per a court order. Last March, its evacuees moved into Amichai, the first newly constructed West Bank settlement in over 25 years. The community is located just east of the Shiloh settlement in the central West Bank.