A man entered Chabad world headquarters and threatened to shoot it up

NEW YORK (JTA) — A man entered the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters located at 770 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn on Friday morning and threatened to shoot up the place, according to ABC 7.

After approaching a congregant, the man, wearing a hoodie, reportedly left without further incident and headed toward the Utica Avenue subway station.

According to the NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, “There were no reported injuries as a result, there are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force was notified and are investigating this incident.”

The incident came only a few hours after a 30-year-old black woman allegedly harassed and slapped a group of three Jewish women aged 22, 26 and 31 years-old at Crown Street and Kingston Avenue, a five-minute walk south of the headquarters, according to Crown Heights Info. This incident occurred around 1 a.m. Friday morning.

As many as seven recent anti-Semitic incidents in total over the past few days in New York are being investigated, ABC 7 reported.