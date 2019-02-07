Abandoned newborn found in alley in central Israel

A two-day old baby boy was found in an alley next to a dumpster in the central Israeli town of Netanya on Wednesday, police and medics said. The baby was hospitalized and was in a stable condition.

The infant was found by Lusana Jacobs, a foreign workers from the Philippines, who heard his cries and found him in a packet placed next to a dumpster.

“I went downstairs to buy something at the store when suddenly I heard a noise that sounded like crying,” she told the Ynet news site. “I looked where it was coming from and saw a packet next to the trash. There was a baby inside wrapped in a towel.”

“I took the baby, wrapped him in my T-shirt and took him to my house. He was not wearing anything except for the towel,” she said, adding that she asked a neighbor to call the police.

Jacobs said the baby was still bloody, indicating he had only recently been born.

Paramedics from the Magen David Adom took the baby to the nearby Laniado Hospital, where he was listed in a stable condition.

Hospital officials told Channel 12 news that the baby had probably been left outside for several hours and was suffering from mild hypothermia and was put in an incubator to warm up.

The hospital said he appeared to be a completely normal baby and would recover fully.

The TV said dozens of people had offered to adopt the baby, but he was being kept under observation in the meantime while authorities searched for his parents or relatives.

Police said they were investigating the incident, but had yet to find the child’s mother.