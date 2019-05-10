After crashing out, Bennett says ‘those not ready to fail big won’t win big’

Outgoing Education Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday urged Israelis to “dream big” and not shy away from failure, in what was likely his last speech as a minister following his New Right party’s shock wipeout in last month’s election.

Despite predictions of a major role in the next government, the New Right party fell about 1,500 votes shy of passing the threshold to make it back into the Knesset in the April 9 vote, leaving his and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked’s political futures in questions.

Bennett, whose ministry is responsible for naming Israel Prize laureates, praised the winners of the 2019 awards for their perseverance in the face of failure.

“Over the past month, my kids have asked what this disaster means and could I possibly carry on, and I told to them that as long as there’s a chance, you must always try your hardest and never give up,” he said at a ceremony for the prize-winners

“I’ve told them that as soon as you get knocked down, you have to get up, to learn from your mistakes and to carry on.”

“I call on every single student, every entrepreneur, and every person in Israel who has a dream: Be brave,” he said. “Those who don’t allow themselves to fail big, will never be brave enough to win big.”

Bennett has not said what he will do when his term runs out in the coming weeks as a new government is likely sworn in, but he and Shaked have both indicated they will take a break from politics for the time being.

Bennett said he was “privileged” to serve as Education Minister for the past four years, and that he “did his best” to serve all parts of Israeli society.

In a nod to the likely incoming government, he said the education department was “in good hands,” and said he would “never stop giving everything I can to the people of Israel.”

Its unclear who will be education minister, but several reports have pointed to the portfolio remaining in the hands of Jewish Home as part of the Union of Right-Wing Parties.

Bennett and Shaked split from their religious-nationalist Jewish Home party last December to form the New Right, and sought to appeal to new secular voters. But the maneuver backfired, and the party narrowly failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.

The newly formed Union of Right-Wing Parties, which includes the Jewish Home and two other factions, received five seats.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has until May 15 to form a new government, expected to be made up of right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties. He is likely to seek a two week extension with several issues still outstanding between potential partners.