Ahead of 72nd Independence Day, Israeli population stands at 9.2 million

Israel’s population now numbers nearly 9.2 million, the Central Bureau of Statistics announced ahead of the country’s 72nd Independence Day, which begins on Tuesday evening.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, Israel’s population grew by 171,000 people, or 1.9 percent, since last Independence Day and is projected to reach 11.1 million in 2030. By 2048, when Israel turns 100, the CBS predicted a population of 15.2 million.

Over the course of the past year, 180,000 babies were born, 44,000 people died, and 32,000 people immigrated from the Diaspora.

The CBS described Israel as having a “young population,” with nearly 950,000 children under the age of 4 currently living here. Around 28% of the population is aged 0-14 while 12% is aged 65 or older.

There are currently 6.806 million Jews, accounting for 74% of the population, while the 1.93 million Arabs in Israel make up 21% of the population. Another 454,000 people defined as others account for the remaining 5%.

Among the Jewish population, 78% are native-born. Since Israel’s founding in 1948, 3.3 million people have immigrated to the country, 44% of them arriving since 1990.

In 1948 only six percent of a global Jewish population of 11.5 million lived in Israel. Today 45% of the world’s 14.7 million Jews reside in the Jewish state.

In 2020, the five biggest cities by population were Jerusalem (936,047), Tel Aviv-Jaffa (461,352), Haifa (285,542), Rishon Lezion (254,238) and Petah Tikva (248,005).