Amid questions over shooting, police release video of driver ramming checkpoint

Border Police on Wednesday released security footage from a suspected car-ramming attack in the West Bank, seeking to push back against accusations that Israeli forces shot and killed the assailant without reason.

In the video from Tuesday’s incident, a car driven by Ahmad Moustafa Erekat can be seen approaching a checkpoint in Abu Dis, before abruptly accelerating and turning toward a group of police. The car then rams into a female officer — who is knocked into the air — before colliding with a booth and coming to a stop.

As the driver gets out of the vehicle, he appears to begin running from the police officers, but quickly falls to the ground after being shot.

Erekat, 28, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“He waited for a good moment, turned from the middle of the lane to the side to get a better angle to hurt the officer and then accelerated, turning his car 90 degrees and lunged wildly at the officers,” a Border Police statement said.

The statement also said the female officer, who was lightly injured, has been released from the hospital.

In comments to Hebrew media, a Border Police source rejected accusations that Erekat was killed in cold blood.

“Unfortunately in recent hours various elements have chosen to portray the event in a completely distorted way and not as a ramming attack, while besmirching the officers’ conduct and covering up the terrorist’s grave actions,” a Border Police source was quoted saying by Hebrew media.

Earlier Wednesday, video surfaced of Erekat denying apparent claims he provided assistance to Israeli security forces.

“Your bro’s no snitch. I never betrayed the homeland,” he says in the video.

Erekat also described tensions between him and what were apparently Shin Bet security service agents, one of whom he referred to as “Captain Fadi.”

“They would post names on their coordinator [COGAT] page so as to get me in trouble with them. At the beginning of the coronavirus period, people started ringing me up and asking me about the cost of different jobs. That was all this is,” he said.

On Tuesday, senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat said Ahmad Moustafa Erekat, his cousin, was only “rushing” through the checkpoint, and rejected Israel’s account that he intentionally drove into the police officer as part of an attack.

“Israeli soldiers shot dead Ahmad Erekat from Abu Dis, east of Jerusalem, on his sister’s wedding day,” PLO executive committee secretary general Erekat’s office said in a statement. “Ahmad was rushing through a checkpoint to bring his mother and sister from a beauty salon in Bethlehem.”

“My cousin, the nephew of my wife, was executed, murdered in cold blood and [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu bears responsibility,” Erekat was separately quoted as having told the Kan public broadcaster.

Ahmad himself was slated to be married next week, Erekat said.

“The finger is too light on the trigger and death is definite,” Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi wrote on Twitter. “The video needs to be immediately released.”

Another cousin, Rutgers University assistant professor Noura Erakat, accused Israeli authorities of letting Erekat bleed out, after footage emerged of him bleeding on the ground as a border police officer nearly steps over him but declines to offer medical help.

The PLO Negotiations office further claimed that the Israeli army had prevented the Palestinian Red Crescent emergency response service from reaching the scene and providing medical treatment.

Responding to the allegations, a Border Police spokesman told The Times of Israel that forces provided medical attention to the assailant within minutes, but were forced to declare the suspect’s death minutes later.

Footage from the scene after Erekat had been shot shows him bleeding, but still moving. The Border Police spokesman said the video in question had been filmed in the minutes before medics arrived at the scene.

News of the alleged attack and shooting traveled quickly through Erekat’s hometown of Abu Dis, and clashes broke out between Israeli security forces and Abu Dis residents. Protesters lit tires and garbage ablaze to block one of the town’s main roads, according to videos circulating on Palestinian social media.

Jacob Magid contributed to this report.