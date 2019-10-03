Anti-Semitic incidents in Argentina more than doubled in 2018

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Anti-Semitic incidents in Argentina soared by 107 percent in 2018 over the previous year, according to a new report.

The 20th edition of the annual Anti-Semitism Report prepared by the research body of the DAIA Jewish political umbrella group showed that nearly 90% of the 834 complaints filed dealt with incidents that occurred online, on social networks or on news websites.

“We are losing the cultural battle against hate speech,” DAIA President Jorge Knoblovits said in presenting the figures on Wednesday. “Our efforts are not enough; the increase is fierce.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Knoblovits also said that the situation has become worse in 2019, with not only online but also physical attacks, including the assault of a rabbi in Rosario in June.

The 2017 report from the DAIA’s Center for Social Studies had shown a 14% rise from the previous year.

This year’s report also provided a study about attitudes toward Jews in Argentina by the Gino Germani Institute at the University of Buenos Aires. The survey of 1,443 people revealed that 87% “do not know or have a misconception about what Zionism is” and 61% agree with the assertion that Jews have “too much power in financial markets.”