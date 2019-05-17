April is first month in over a year with no Israelis killed, wounded in attacks

April was the first month in over a year that no Israelis were killed or wounded in attacks, the Shin Bet said in its latest monthly report.

The 126 attacks in April were also less than half the number in March, when the security agency recorded 308 attacks.

The previous month with no fatalities or injuries was December 2017.

Among the types of attacks included in the report were shootings, rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and the hurling of grenades, pipebombs, Molotov cocktails and other explosives. The figures were broken down by region into the West Bank, Jerusalem, Gaza Strip/Sinai Peninsula and inside the Green Line. The Shin Bet did not say which of the attacks were against civilians or soldiers.

The biggest change in April compared to March was in the number of attacks in the Gaza area. In March, Palestinian terrorists fired hundreds of rockets at Israel during a round of fighting between the sides in the run up to the one-year anniversary of the “March of Return” border protests on March 31.

The Shin Bet specified the number of rocket and mortar attacks it recorded referred to the number of launches, not how many projectiles in total were fired toward Israel.

Despite the drop-off in April, which this year included elections for the Knesset and the Passover holiday, four Israelis were killed in May by rocket fire from Gaza during another major flareup between Israel and the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups.

On Wednesday, some 10,000 Palestinians protested on the Gaza border for Nakba Day, with rioters burning tires, throwing rocks, setting off explosives and sending balloon-borne incendiary devices into southern Israel, starting at least nine fires.

Israel responded with various riot-dispersal measures. According to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, some 65 Palestinians were wounded to varying degrees along the border throughout the day, one of them seriously.