Archaeologists said to pause East Jerusalem dig due to fears of home collapse

The Israel Antiquities Authority halted an underground excavation in the Silwan neighborhood of East Jerusalem due to fears of a structural collapse in the area, according to a Monday report.

The authority made the decision after finding out the land around the dig was sinking, Haaretz reported.

Silwan residents have warned for years of fissures, collapses, and undermined buildings in the neighborhood due to the excavations, but the Antiquities Authority said the digs were not related to any problems.

Archaeologists are excavating a 2,000-year-old subterranean road, some five meters (16 feet) beneath the neighborhood of 20,000. The controversial project has drawn criticism from international governments and media due to its location in an Arab neighborhood.

The site’s horizontal excavation methodology, in which archaeologists excavate the site laterally, has also drawn fire from some archaeologists.

The 600 meter long path, called the “Pilgrims’ Path” or the “Pilgrimage Road” was built by the Romans between 20 CE and 30 CE and was buried with the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 CE.

Jewish pilgrims used the path when ascending to Judaism’s holiest site, the Temple Mount.

The Antiquities Authority intends to open the site as a tourist attraction, as well as conduct the dig for research purposes.

The City of David Park tourist site is located near the dig in Silwan. The nationalistic Elad group funds the City of David excavations, as well as several of the Jewish settlers who have made homes in the neighborhood.

The Emek Shaveh NGO, which strives to prevent politicization of archaeology in Israel, said in a report released in March that it had found cracks in 38 housing units with 200 residents in Silwan near the dig site. The group reported severe damage, including large cracks and sunken floors, in 10 of the housing units.

The Antiquities Authority said in response to the charges that it had found a minor shift in the ground below street level in an area that was not beneath any homes, and “immediately implemented a new engineering solution that has proven effective.”

In June 2019, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and White House Mideast peace envoy Jason Greenblatt sparked criticism for partaking in an inaugural ceremony at the site.

The ceremonial event angered the Palestinian Authority, as well as several left-wing Israeli NGOs, which claimed the opening of the site would further entrench an Israeli presence in eastern parts of the city that Palestinians hope will one day serve as their capital.