Beit Shemesh man suspected of choking son for not being religious enough

A man in Beit Shemesh was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assaulting his son because the boy wasn’t religious enough.

The 38-year-old, who is suspected of choking his 13-year-old son until he passed out, was arrested after officers who were called to the scene discerned marks on the boy’s neck.

Police suspect the man attacked his son because he felt the 13-year-old wasn’t sufficiently observant of Jewish law.

The man was questioned on suspicion of assaulting a helpless person and abuse by a guardian. He was set to be brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court later Sunday for a remand hearing.