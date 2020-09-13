Bloomberg to spend at least $100 million to help Biden in Florida
Trump takes shot at former NY mayor for pouring money into the US state, says he ‘thought Mini Mike was through with Democrat politics’

By Julie Pace and Alexandra Jaffe Today, 8:10 pm 0 Edit
Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, left, visits with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, at the National September 11 Memorial in New York, September 11, 2020, before a ceremony marking the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is committing at least $100 million to help Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in the crucial battleground state of Florida.

Bloomberg’s late-stage infusion of cash reflects Democrats’ concerns about the tight race in a state that is a priority for US President Donald Trump. A victory for Biden in Florida, the largest of the perennial battleground states, would significantly complicate Trump’s path to reaching the 270 electoral college votes needed to secure a second term.

Republicans, however, feel confident in their chances in the state, pointing to GOP wins in 2018 and stronger-than-expected turnout in 2016 as evidence that the state is trending in their direction. They have invested millions in Florida focused on Latino outreach and boosting their field operation, and the state’s size and diversity makes campaigns there expensive.

In a sign that Bloomberg’s planned investment put Trump on alert, however, the president tweeted out his disdain for Bloomberg on Sunday morning, mentioning the attacks that the businessman received at a Democratic primary debate in February, from Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

US President Donald Trump acts as if he is choking to describe the Democratic debate performance of Michael Bloomberg, as Trump speaks at a campaign rally on February 20, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

“I thought Mini Mike was through with Democrat politics after spending almost 2 Billion Dollars, and then giving the worst and most inept Debate Performance in the history of Presidential Politics. Pocahontas ended his political career on first question, OVER! Save NYC instead,” he tweeted.

The billionaire Bloomberg launched his own campaign for the Democratic nomination late last year, amid worries about Biden’s strengths. Despite spending $1 billion on his campaign, Bloomberg struggled and dropped out in March, quickly endorsing Biden.

One of the world’s wealthiest men with a net worth estimated to exceed $60 billion, Bloomberg promised throughout his campaign that he would help Democrats try to defeat Trump regardless of how his own White House bid fared.

He exited the presidential race pledging to spend “whatever it takes” to defeat Trump, and has already invested millions to support Democrats up and down the ballot. Bloomberg transferred $18 million from his presidential campaign to the Democratic National Committee, and transferred its offices in six key swing states to the local Democratic parties there.

In this image from video, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks, during the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention, on August 20, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

The businessman has contributed $500,000 to Voto Latino to help register Latino voters, $2 million to the group Collective Future to help register African American voters, and $2 million to Swing Left, a group focused on electing Democrats in swing districts. One of the groups he has founded and funds, Everytown for Gun Safety, has committed to spending $60 million on elections this cycle, and Bloomberg himself has pledged another $60 million to support Democrats in House races.

Bloomberg’s new spending is intended to boost Biden before the start of early voting in Florida, which begins on September 24. A Bloomberg adviser said much of the money will go to television and digital advertising. Republicans are outspending Democrats by about $8 million in the state, in future television ad reservations, according to a review of Kantar/CMAG data by The Associated Press.

