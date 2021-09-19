Boosted and busted: What the press is saying about 3 shots and 2 caught escapees

1. Catch me if … ok, you can: Nearly two weeks after it began with a bang, a jailbreak by inmates who escaped Israel’s Gilboa Prison has ended with little more than a whimper, as security forces collar the last two escapees in Jenin.

While officials have been pilloried by a string of revelations detailing screwups and snafus in the prison break, the capture of the last two remaining escapees, which gets top billing in the press Sunday morning, comes as a welcome relief with a side of comeuppance.

Iham Kamamji and Munadil Nafiyat, both members of the Islamic Jihad terror group, were apprehended in the West Bank city of Jenin, the Israel Defense Forces said early Sunday, noting that the two surrendered without any resistance.

Ynet gives a little bit of coverage to what it calls a “trick move” pulled by the army to nab the two, reporting that “large forces openly entered the [Jenin] refugee camp, thought of as especially violent and saturated with armed people, at around 1 a.m. in order to simulate an operation and divert attention to those forces, and not to the operation to catch the terrorists taking place in secret.”

There’s no evidence that anyone was fooled, but that doesn’t stop those who were in charge of catching them from taking a victory lap.

“We used deceit and trickery, and many varied intelligence tools,” IDF spokesman Ran Kochav tells Army Radio. “It’s great that it ended without anyone being killed, though we were doing whatever needed to be done to capture them. That there was no exchange of fire and we managed to capture the six terrorists is a credit to our security forces.”

“The arrest of the terrorists was carried out after precise intelligence was received by the Shin Bet pointing to a specific house where the escaped terrorists were,” reports Israel Radio, parroting the same official account as most other news outlets. “The forces fired light ammunition toward the building where the two inmates were hiding and they came out with their hands in the air.”

“As more time went on, we knew they were in Jenin,” Israel Hayom quotes police chief Yaakov Shabtai saying, though other sources report that until recently the police were pretty sure that at least one of the two was not there.

Still, that would put Shabtai ahead of the father of Iham Kamamji, who spoke to his son a half hour before the arrest but thought he was in Lebanon or Gaza, Channel 12 News reports. “I was surprised he was in Jenin,” the channel reports the dad (called only “the dad” by the channel) told Jenin’s Radio Nas. “The conversation was short. I figured he’d call, but not from Jenin. What calmed me was that he was very calm and not stressed.”

Channel 12 reports that “according to the dad, his son told him that he was afraid IDF soldiers would storm in shooting, endangering the lives of relatives in the home. That’s what caused [the two] to give themselves up, the dad claimed.”

While most reports simply rely on the official account, some go beyond with useful tidbits of information, like Walla, which reports, without a source, that “one of the two has symptoms of coronavirus.”

2. A spoon in the works: Despite the big win, those who allowed the escape to happen in the first place are still not out of the woods.

“Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev said that while all the fugitives have been apprehended, he will be requesting a government commission of inquiry into the jailbreak,” reports Haaretz. “The hunt ended successfully, but the mission is not yet over; we must ensure that an event like this does not repeat itself in the future,” the paper quotes him saying.

Army Radio’s Hadas Shteif notes that “a string of guards and commanders will give testimony or be questioned under caution by the police this morning. The police inquiry will stop and the materials pass to the government commission that will be created if it has the authority to give personal recommendations, including whom to indict. Either way the series of flubs by the Prisons Service is too big. The question is how high these personal recommendations will go.”

Israel Radio quotes Khader Adnan, the head of Islamic Jihad in the West Bank, saying he also has not forgotten all of Israel’s big blunders that allowed the six to get out in the first place. The capture “won’t erase the defeat of Israel in the operation to break out of Gilboa.”

AFP reports that a claim that one of the prisoners dug his way out with a spoon has turned the utensil into a faddish symbol for Palestinians and others protesting Israel. “With determination, vigilance… and cunning, and with a spoon, it was possible to dig a tunnel through which the Palestinians escaped and the enemy was imprisoned,” it quotes writer Sari Orabi waxing on the Arabi 21 website.

Writing before the last two inmates were nabbed, Haaretz’s Amos Harel takes a deep dive into some of the troubling allegations against the Prisons Service: “It’s clear that the mechanism for promoting officers has been usurped at the Prison Service by Likud. In recent years many appointments, including mid-level ones, have been made due to the influence of Likud members. Meanwhile, officers seen as too independent, or as suspected leftists (heaven forbid), have been shown the door.”

3. Third time’s a harm? Despite a rising infection rate and serious questions about the quality of its data, Israeli officials are taking to the airwaves to defend the decision for Israel’s full-power booster shot program, despite the US Food and Drug Administration ruling that a need for the shots in the general population has not been proved.