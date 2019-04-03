Brit musician Joe Jackson announces July 28 Tel Aviv show

British singer-songwriter-pianist Joe Jackson will perform in Israel as part of his Four Decade tour, headlining a concert on July 28 at Tel Aviv’s Charles Bronfman Auditorium.

Jackson, who last performed in Israel in 2009, when he played here twice in one year, is celebrating 40 years of touring and his latest studio album, “Fool,” with his world tour. The Tel Aviv performance will include songs from his albums “Look Sharp!” (1979), “Night and Day” (1982), “Laughter & Lust” (1991), “Rain” (2008) and “Fool.”

Jackson is known for his punk-and jazz-inflected pop music, and scored his first hit with his 1979 single, “Is She Really Going Out With Him?”

Tickets for the July 28 show can be purchased online.