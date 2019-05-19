Clip of Eurovision sign language interpreter rocking out goes viral

Hatari, the Icelandic techno, industrial and punk rock band from Reykjavík that is wrapped in leather and supports BDSM (bondage and discipline, sadism and masochism) isn’t only making waves for brandishing Palestinian flags during the announcement of their results in Saturday’s night Eurovision Song Contest finale.

A video clip of their simultaneous broadcast into sign language has gone viral, thanks to the interpreter’s graphic — and humorous — facial expressions to match the band’s hard-core sound.

Hatari includes cousins and vocalists Klemens Nikulásson Hannigan and Matthías Tryggvi Haraldsson, who sport a fairly aggressive look and sound in their leather and latex. This is particularly true of Haraldsson, who growled and snarled his way through “Hate Will Prevail,” the title of their Eurovision entry, which is sung in Icelandic.

The sign language interpreter for the Kan Eurovision Youtube channel gave a pretty good indication of how they sounded — take a look:

For the Eurovision Israeli Sign Language broadcast, interpreters were shown much larger than usual, about the same size as the artist singing, in order to help the hearing impaired get a feel for the rhythm of the songs.

Kan Digital created Kan Eurovision YouTube channels to show the broadcast in different ways, working with cognitive disability specialists from the Israeli Institute on Cognitive Accessibility of Agudat Ami and Ono Academic College.