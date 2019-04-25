Congress members call for Israeli visitors to have easier entry into US
search
home page

Congress members call for Israeli visitors to have easier entry into US

Letter urges acting Homeland Security secretary to admit the Jewish state into the Global Entry program

By JTA Today, 10:18 pm 0 Edit
An officer with the US Customs and Border Protection demonstrates a new arrivals processing kiosk at Newark International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, August 24, 2009. (Chris Hondros/Getty Images via JTA)
An officer with the US Customs and Border Protection demonstrates a new arrivals processing kiosk at Newark International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, August 24, 2009. (Chris Hondros/Getty Images via JTA)

NEW YORK — Two Congress members called on the Department of Homeland Security to admit Israel into a program that allows some of its visitors expedited entry into the United States.

Reps. Grace Meng (D-New York) and Brian Mast (R-Florida) sent a letter Wednesday to the acting Homeland Security secretary, Kevin McAleenan, urging him to admit the Jewish state into the Global Entry program for “pre-approved, low-risk travelers.”

The program which enables travelers to the US from select countries to quickly enter the country via self-service kiosks at airports

“Israel’s full participation in this program would grow the US economy, strengthen national security at each of our borders, and increase opportunities for people-to-people exchange, which bolsters our already unique bilateral relationship,” the letter reads.

Israel has been participating in a limited pilot version of the program since 2012. In March, all 100 members of the Senate signed a letter urging the Department of Homeland Security to expedite Israel’s full membership into the program.

Thirteen countries participate in the program: Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, the Netherlands, Panama, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Colombia, Switzerland, Argentina and India.

read more:
less
comments
more