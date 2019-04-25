Congress members call for Israeli visitors to have easier entry into US
Letter urges acting Homeland Security secretary to admit the Jewish state into the Global Entry program
NEW YORK — Two Congress members called on the Department of Homeland Security to admit Israel into a program that allows some of its visitors expedited entry into the United States.
Reps. Grace Meng (D-New York) and Brian Mast (R-Florida) sent a letter Wednesday to the acting Homeland Security secretary, Kevin McAleenan, urging him to admit the Jewish state into the Global Entry program for “pre-approved, low-risk travelers.”
The program which enables travelers to the US from select countries to quickly enter the country via self-service kiosks at airports
“Israel’s full participation in this program would grow the US economy, strengthen national security at each of our borders, and increase opportunities for people-to-people exchange, which bolsters our already unique bilateral relationship,” the letter reads.
Israel has been participating in a limited pilot version of the program since 2012. In March, all 100 members of the Senate signed a letter urging the Department of Homeland Security to expedite Israel’s full membership into the program.
Thirteen countries participate in the program: Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, the Netherlands, Panama, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Colombia, Switzerland, Argentina and India.
