Coronavirus cases in Israel jump to 6,092 with 95 in serious condition

The Health Ministry on Wednesday evening raised the tally of people infected with the coronavirus to 6,092, an increase of 501 since the morning.

There are 95 people in serious condition, including 81 patients on ventilators — an increase of five since the previous night.

Five people have also died between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening, increasing the death toll to 25.

Another 129 people were in moderate condition and the rest had mild symptoms. So far, 241 Israelis have recovered from the virus.

There were five deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, all in individuals with underlying health issues.

The Health Ministry also announced the number of cases for individual cities, showing that Bnei Brak, a predominantly ultra-Orthodox Tel Aviv suburb with nearly 200,000 residents, has 723 confirmed cases, the second highest infection rate of any Israeli city. That number is despite the fact it is only the ninth largest in the country by population.

Jerusalem, which also has a sizable ultra-Orthodox population, has 807 cases, the most of any city in Israel.

Israel has been implementing increasingly stringent measures to thwart the spread of the virus, with citizens generally required to stay home, and is mulling further restrictions on Bnei Brak.

Authorities have upped enforcement in recent days of social distancing regulations in Bnei Brak and other ultra-Orthodox areas, where some have flouted rules against congregating or leaving home for non-essential reasons.

Channel 12 news reported Wednesday that steps being considered for Bnei Brak include a ban on vehicles entering the city, as well as actions to force all those feeling ill to evacuate from the city to receive treatment, to further curb potential infections.