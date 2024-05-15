Daily Briefing May 15: Day 222 – Gaza heats up as Independence Day marked differently

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

It is day 222 of the war with Hamas. Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian and Diaspora and Jewish world reporter Canaan Lidor join host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

Fabian discusses the latest updates in the Gaza Strip, as more IDF tanks move into Rafah and the first IDF fatality in that offensive was announced Tuesday. He describes the different areas where the IDF is operating in Gaza and the larger number of troops involved once again in the region.

He also talks about the Hezbollah attack in the north on Tuesday, when a civilian was killed and several IDF soldiers injured as three separate rocket attacks targeted a surveillance balloon. The IDF appears to have retaliated with a drone attack on a Hezbollah commander, who was killed.

Lidor discusses an alternative Yom Ha’atzmaut Independence Day ceremony held in the northern suburb of Binyamina on Monday night, during which bereaved parents, hostage family members and evacuees doused torches, rather than lighting them, as they spoke about the failures and losses of the last seven months.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

He also speaks about an antisemitic incident at the University of Amsterdam, emblematic of the ongoing protests and attacks that are taking place across Western European campuses.

For the latest updates, please see The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog.

Discussed articles include:

Soldier killed in south Gaza fighting, in first Israeli fatality of Rafah offensive

Advertisement

Israeli tanks move deeper into Rafah, Palestinians say, as 450,000 flee

Civilian killed, 5 troops hurt by Hezbollah missile; northern residents protest inaction

Top Hezbollah field commander killed in IDF drone strike in south Lebanon

In foil to official state event, those hit hardest by Oct. 7 lead torch-dousing ceremony

On Europe’s campuses, explosions of violent antisemitism have become de rigueur

THOSE WE HAVE LOST: Civilians and soldiers killed in Hamas’s onslaught on Israel

Advertisement

THOSE WE ARE MISSING: The hostages and victims whose fate is still unknown

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by the Pod-Waves.

Check out yesterday’s Daily Briefing episode: