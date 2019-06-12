Dancehall master Sean Paul returns to Israel in July

Jamaican dancehall star Sean Paul will return to Israel July 13, for a single performance at Rishon Lezion’s At The Desert Club.

The Grammy-winning Paul — won for his single “Dutty Rock” — has Jewish roots on his father’s side, through his paternal grandfather, who was from a Jewish family that emigrated from Portugal to Jamaica. Paul was raised as a Catholic, in Kingston, Jamaica.

Paul has produced six solo albums, most of which have been nominated for the Grammy’s Best Reggae Album.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

His singles “Get Busy” and “Temperature” topped the charts in the US.

He has also worked with Beyonce, Sia and Enrique Iglesias, Joss Stone and Rihanna, and is known as the crossover master for his work with artists in different musical genres.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster Israel.